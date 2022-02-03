Two cops among four arrested in idol theft case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Four persons, including two policemen and a BJP functionary, were arrested on charges of stealing, smuggling, concealing and attempting to sell seven idols.

The suspects have been identified as Head Constable S Ilankumaran (44) of Jokilpatti station in Aruppukottai who is under suspension now, Constable Naganagendran of Armed Reserve police from Dindigul, BJP's Ramanathapuram Minority Wing district secretary T Alexander (52) of Kalakuruchi and P Karuppasamy (35) of Kooraikundu in Virudhunagar. Two other suspects - Rajesh of Ramanathapuram and Ganeshan of Virudhunagar are on the run.

Sources said the arrests were made after the Idol Wing CID unit in Madurai received a tip-off that Alexander was trying to sell idols (yet to be ascertained whether it is panchaloha idols or not) a few weeks ago.

Following an investigation, the officials nabbed Alexander on Wednesday and recovered seven idols - Natarajar (2 ft), Natarajar (1.25ft), Nagakanni (1.5 ft), Kaali (1 ft), Murugan (0.75 ft), Vinayagar (0.5 ft) and Naga Devathai (0.5 ft) - concealed in a waterbody in Koorisathanar Ayyanar Temple in Ramanathapuram district.

Alexander later confessed that the idols were handed over to him by Ilankumaran and Karuppasamy. Following the confession, Ilankumaran and Karuppasamy were also nabbed. The duo later revealed the role of Naganagendran and Ganeshan in the case.

Sources said the four had met a few smugglers in a village near Edappadi in Salem district a few years ago and threatened them claiming that they were from the idol wing unit. Later, they took the idols from Salem and concealed them in the waterbody. Recently, they allegedly tried to sell the idols for `5 crore.

An official from the Idol Wing said the police are on the search for the smugglers from whom the suspects stole the idols.

A case was booked against the six under IPC sections 457, 380, 411, 414 and 120 (B).