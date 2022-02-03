STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two cops among four arrested in idol theft case

Four persons, including two policemen and a BJP functionary, were arrested on charges of stealing, smuggling, concealing and attempting to sell seven idols.

Published: 03rd February 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Four persons, including two policemen and a BJP functionary, were arrested on charges of stealing, smuggling, concealing and attempting to sell seven idols.

The suspects have been identified as Head Constable S Ilankumaran (44) of Jokilpatti station in Aruppukottai who is under suspension now, Constable Naganagendran of Armed Reserve police from Dindigul, BJP's Ramanathapuram Minority Wing district secretary T Alexander (52) of Kalakuruchi and P Karuppasamy (35) of Kooraikundu in Virudhunagar. Two other suspects - Rajesh of Ramanathapuram and Ganeshan of Virudhunagar are on the run.

Sources said the arrests were made after the Idol Wing CID unit in Madurai received a tip-off that Alexander was trying to sell idols (yet to be ascertained whether it is panchaloha idols or not) a few weeks ago.

Following an investigation, the officials nabbed Alexander on Wednesday and recovered seven idols - Natarajar (2 ft), Natarajar (1.25ft), Nagakanni (1.5 ft), Kaali (1 ft), Murugan (0.75 ft), Vinayagar (0.5 ft) and Naga Devathai (0.5 ft) - concealed in a waterbody in Koorisathanar Ayyanar Temple in Ramanathapuram district.

Alexander later confessed that the idols were handed over to him by Ilankumaran and Karuppasamy. Following the confession, Ilankumaran and Karuppasamy were also nabbed. The duo later revealed the role of Naganagendran and Ganeshan in the case.

Sources said the four had met a few smugglers in a village near Edappadi in Salem district a few years ago and threatened them claiming that they were from the idol wing unit. Later, they took the idols from Salem and concealed them in the waterbody. Recently, they allegedly tried to sell the idols for `5 crore.

An official from the Idol Wing said the police are on the search for the smugglers from whom the suspects stole the idols.

A case was booked against the six under IPC sections 457, 380, 411, 414 and 120 (B).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP functionary policemen idol theft case
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp