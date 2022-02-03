Unhappy with seat allocation for urban local body elections, Congress cadre shut party office in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Dissatisfied over seat sharing arrangement in Tiruchy for the urban local body elections, Tiruchy Congress party cadre shut their office, Arunachala Mandram, near Rockfort main guard gate on Tuesday afternoon.

Four of the 65 wards in Tiruchy city was reportedly given to the Congress. However, the functionaries who shut the office said they expected at least 15 or more. They attributed the situation to poor management and negotiation by their leaders.

S Chakarapani, deputy president of the Tiruchy urban Congress committee said, "Tiruchy MP S Thirunavukkarasar took no effort to get us more seats. We cannot blame the DMK. Any party would want more seats, and it is our responsibility to demand more. Neither he nor our urban president Jawahar took efforts in this regard. It is not like we cannot win more. Last time, the Congress won from 10 wards. Tiruchy is one of the places where there is a strong presence of our party."

The party functionaries shut the gates of the office in the afternoon, and Jawahar came to the office to negotiate later in the evening.

There were also complaints on partiality in giving the four seats and veteran members were not considered. However, party sources said they were yet to finalise candidates for Tiruchy.

On the participation of Thirunavukkarasar in the seat sharing discussions, sources said he did negotiate over phone. However, the functionaries who shut the office said the MP should have come in person for the negotiations. They also alleged that Thirunavukarasar hardly comes to his own constituency, which has to change.

The functionaries, however, said that though they did shut the office, the would still work for the victory of the DMK and candidates of all alliance party in all the wards.