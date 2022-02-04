As Siruvani level dips, officials eye Pillur waters

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board are firming up plans to draw 30 MLD from Pillur in case there is shortfall in supply from Siruvani, which is distributed in 22 wards in Coimbatore city.

Recently, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to direct Kerala authorities to maintain the storage of Siruvani dam at its full capacity of 878.50m to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Coimbatore in summer.

As on Thursday, the water level in Siruvani dam was 33.13 feet against its full capacity of 50 feet. Sources said the level reduced recently, as a result of which 66 MLD is being supplied to Coimbatore against the requirement of 101.40 MLD. Out of the 100 wards in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), Siruvani water is now supplied only to 22 wards and 28 villages in areas close to the dam.

At the present level, Siruvani water can be supplied till June 1st week,sources said. As part of contingency plans, TWAD officials will draw 30 MLD from Pillur to meet summer demand.

Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Raja Gopal Sunkara confirmed to TNIE that the corporation will receive additional water supply from the Pillur water scheme, in case of a dip in supply of Siruvani water.

"We hope Kerala officials maintain the storage of the Siruvani dam at its full capacity after our CM's letter. If the water we receive from Siruvani is reduced, we shall get an additional supply from the Pillur dam to meet the demand in Summer" he said.

TWAD Board executive engineer Johnson told TNIE "Around 125 MLD of water is supplied to the Corporation by the TWAD board through CWSS from Pillur reservoir. If the need arises we shall supply an additional 30 MLD from Pillur to the corporation in summer."