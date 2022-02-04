STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cracker unit blast: Madras HC lauds TN govt for relief to kin

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court appreciated the State government for paying compensation to the family of 14 persons who died in the cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar in 2020.

Published: 04th February 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

The site of a cracker unit blast at Sattur in Virudhunagar | file photo

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court appreciated the State government for paying compensation to the family of 14 persons who died in the cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar in 2020. Justice CV Karthikeyan made the observation recently in a batch of petitions filed by the kin of the 14 victims over the delay in the compensation.

According to a petitioners, M Sivabalasubramaniyam of Tenkasi, the blast took place in a cracker unit at Sippipparai village in Virudhunagar on March 20, 2020. Nearly 14 persons including his father died in the incident, he said. Since no compensation was paid to s even after a year, they approached the court a few months ago.

Following the subsequent directions issued by the court, `3 lakh was paid to the family members of each of the 14 victims from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund recently and a report to that effect was submitted before the court.

Perusing the report, Justice Karthikeyan appreciated the Special Government Pleader D Ghandiraj saying, “This only exhibits the compassion shown by the Government for loss of life owing to accident occurred . . . this would go a long way in wiping out the tears of the unfortunate family members, who had been left high and dry owing to the accident.”

The judge added it would be appropriate if the cracker unit or any of its associates provide alternate employment to the surviving members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Virudhunagar Cracker unit blast
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp