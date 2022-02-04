Cracker unit blast: Madras HC lauds TN govt for relief to kin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court appreciated the State government for paying compensation to the family of 14 persons who died in the cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar in 2020. Justice CV Karthikeyan made the observation recently in a batch of petitions filed by the kin of the 14 victims over the delay in the compensation.

According to a petitioners, M Sivabalasubramaniyam of Tenkasi, the blast took place in a cracker unit at Sippipparai village in Virudhunagar on March 20, 2020. Nearly 14 persons including his father died in the incident, he said. Since no compensation was paid to s even after a year, they approached the court a few months ago.

Following the subsequent directions issued by the court, `3 lakh was paid to the family members of each of the 14 victims from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund recently and a report to that effect was submitted before the court.

Perusing the report, Justice Karthikeyan appreciated the Special Government Pleader D Ghandiraj saying, “This only exhibits the compassion shown by the Government for loss of life owing to accident occurred . . . this would go a long way in wiping out the tears of the unfortunate family members, who had been left high and dry owing to the accident.”

The judge added it would be appropriate if the cracker unit or any of its associates provide alternate employment to the surviving members.