STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Daily Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fall below 10,000

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 1,475 and 1,224 cases, respectively while Perambalur recorded the least with 29 cases getting reported in the last 24 hours.

Published: 04th February 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

covid test

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Continuing to report a declining trend on new Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Friday saw the daily cases fall below the 10,000 mark with 9,916 infections, pushing the tally to 33,97,238, the health department said.

As many as 30 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 37,696, a medical bulletin said here.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 21,435 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 32,04,213 leaving 1,55,329 active infections.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 1,475 and 1,224 cases, respectively while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Perambalur recorded the least with 29 cases getting reported in the last 24 hours. Those who tested positive today included 16 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

A total of 1,27,356 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,22,74,779, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp