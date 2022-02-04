STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idol Wing arrests two priests for theft of ornamental items from Mayiladuthurai temple

The palanquin, known in local parlance as 'tholukkiniyaal', is made of wood and was adorned with silver plates reportedly worth several lakhs.

Published: 04th February 2022

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Idol Wing police on Thursday arrested and remanded to judicial custody two priests, in connection with the alleged theft of ornamental items from a temple near Mayiladuthurai in 2014.

A case was registered in August 2014 after miscreants stripped the silver skin plates off the processional palanquin at Shri Parimala Ranganatha Perumal Temple in Thiruindalur. The palanquin, known in local parlance as 'tholukkiniyaal', is made of wood and was adorned with silver plates reportedly worth several lakhs. The case, however, didn’t make much progress.

Following an activist’s complaints of attempts to fix new silver plates onto the palanquin, a fresh case was registered on Wednesday. Following inquiries, the Idol Wing police arrested R Srinivasa Renga Battar and V Muralithara Dikshitar, who were priests at the temple. The duo allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the accused had melted the silver plates after the theft. They had recently given the melted metal to a local jeweller to make new plates, and even reportedly received help from unsuspecting donors to make up for the loss of weight incurred during melting.  Nearly 15 kg of silver was seized.

The duo was booked under the Idol Theft Prevention Act and multiple sections of the IPC. They were then produced before a magistrate in Kumbakonam and remanded to custody. Further investigation is on.

