Lack of skilled labour hits TN heritage sites’ restoration work

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to lack of skilled construction labourers and construction materials, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been struggling to restore heritage buildings across the State. This has also led to delays in completing the projects.

According to a PWD source, restoration works are underway at the 250-year-old historic Humayun Mahal in Chepauk with just 20 construction workers. And the department lacks skilled manpower for similar projects across the State.

Normal construction labourers cannot be assigned for work at heritage buildings, the official explained. Besides, due to the pandemic spread, most of the labourers from North India hadn’t returned. But the department has been successfully managing projects with existing workers, the source added.

He further said another important challenge is availability of raw materials. For the Humayun Mahal, sand had to be brought in from Cauvery river and Andhra, white stone from Rajapalayam and Rajasthan, limestone from Virudhunagar, granite from hilly regions of Rajapalayam and square tiles from Tirunelveli. Similarly, for other heritage buildings built during the British Era, it has been an uphill task to source historic construction materials.

In Chennai, the department is also renovating the Old Press building on Mint Street which was used to mint gold about 200 years ago. A proposal has been submitted to restore the Madras Veterinary College’s damaged roof while work is also underway to restore the Madras University’s clock tower.

A senior official in PWD told TNIE: “Humayun Mahal works will be completed in August. Construction labourers are assigned on a shift basis for this project. Steps are being initiated to retain construction workers and to identify suitable materials. As for the Old Press building, it would be back to its original glory after completion of works. Lack of maintenance over the years has made the structure weak.”

“The restoration of the Madras University clock tower is almost complete. Besides, as many as 60 similar projects will be completed as early as possible in the State and another 80-90 heritage buildings need to be restored as well. After a detailed study, we are likely to send the proposal to the government for approval. But the big challenge is getting skilled manpower,” said the official.