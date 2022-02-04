Madras High Court orders closure of all bars running at Tasmac shops, terms them illegal

By Express News Service

Stating that the relevant law does not allow TASMAC to run bars attached to retail liquor outlets, the Madras High Court has directed it to close down the bars attached to outlets within a period of six months.

Justice C Saravanan passed the significant order while dismissing a batch of petitions filed by Tamil Nadu TASMAC Bar Owners Association who wanted extension of the tender period following loss incurred due to Covid pandemic.

He said that Sub Clause (1-A) and Section 17 C (1-B) of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937 merely allows TASMAC to do wholesale and retail business but do not give a right to confer privilege to third parties to render allied business of selling edibles or support service to collect used bottles from premises of a bar.

Further, he said auctioning of right to sell edibles and collect used water bottles to private parties cannot be legitimised under Rule 9 A of Tamil Nadu Liquor Vending Rules and TASMAC has no authority to encourage consumption of alcohol and intoxicating liquor in public place or so-called Bar for which it is auctioning rights to highest bidders.

The power to grant license to run a bar can vest only with licensing authority namely the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise. TASMAC is a mere wholesale and retail dealer and it cannot run a Bar by itself whether directly or indirectly. It cannot actively promote consumption of liquor by consumers and seen in public place, the order said.

Till the law is amended and proper rules are framed in tune with the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, TASMAC shall refrain from granting licenses/permits to bars to support service or sale of edibles and collecting used bottles.

“The respondent TASMAC is therefore to take steps to close down the Bars attached to TASMAC shops wherever licences have been issued to a section of the bidders within a period of six months,” the judge said in the order.

He noted the Madras Prohibition Act, 1937 imposed total prohibition. The Act was later renamed as Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, the preamble of which, states that it is an Act to introduce and extend the prohibition of manufacture, sale and consumption of intoxicating liquors and drugs.

The judge expressed doubts whether Rule 9 A of Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003 allows TASMAC to get into the business.

Even if bar is not a public place, person after consuming liquor in the so called bar will have to necessarily pass through public place to return home. Therefore, what TASMAC cannot do directly, it cannot do indirectly.

By allowing a person to consume alcohol in bars, TASMAC has become accessory for violation of the law which cannot be condoned.

Article 47 of the Constitution states that the States shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of intoxicating drinks and drugs which are injurious to health, he noted.

The successive government have been seen encouraging promoting the sale and consumption of alcohol and liquor, presumably augment revenue for the State.

There has a steady increase in the numbers among consumers owing to increase in the disposable income and consumers have lapped the culture of drinking Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sold by TASMAC.