Now industries can apply to raise ceiling area online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the State government adopted an amendment to double the ceiling area for an industrial or commercial undertaking from 15 standard acres to 30 standard acres of dry land (punjai) under Section 37-A, the commissioner of land reforms has issued a circular stating that present procedure of making application in Form 36 for grant of permission under section 37-A of the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act as amended to industrial or commercial undertakings is made on-line.

The Registration URL is: https://edistricts.tn.gov.in:8443/form37a/registration.jsp

The ceiling for an industrial or commercial undertaking was 15 standard acres. Taking into account the importance of preserving ecology, environment and dealing with issues of climate change, and the need to provide green area, waste water treatment, the government raised this ceiling.