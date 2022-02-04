Online registration for paddy sale slow in Tiruppur district

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has made online registration mandatory for farmers to sell paddy, but has done very little to raise awareness about it among farmers.

According to data made available by the agriculture department, there are over 13,000 paddy farmers in Tiruppur district. But only 123 have registered TNCSC website (www.tncsc-edpc.in) till January end.

R Eswaramoorthi, a paddy farmer said, "I have been in paddy farming for several decades. We used to take the yield to the procurement centres where officials issue tokens, after inspection, and the money will be credited in our bank account within a week. I am yet to receive information about the new system. It is a detailed procedure like uploading online Aadhaar details, patta number, revenue certificate and other details. The new system is meant to eliminate middlemen, but farmers are finding the procedure difficult."

Senthil, a farmer in Dharapuram said, "Farmers are used to taking the produce ti the procurement centre immediately after harvest. Under the new system, we will have to wait for officials to issue token after harvest to reach the centres. We cannot store harvested paddy in the open."

According to Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Tiruppur) Propaganda Secretary, A Sivakumar said, "Many farmers lack knowledge about online enrolment. Besides, local officials must inspect the paddy field after harvest and issue a token. Farmers will have to wait for their turn to sell paddy, and this will upset them."

amil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (Tiruppur) Regional Manager Gunasekaran said, "Last year, we procured 32,000 tonnes of paddy from Tiruppur district and this time we expect more. The State government has developed an online system to simplify procurement and avoid overcrowding in 30 DPCs. We are planning to an awareness programme for farmers about the system and allay their fears We hope more number of farmers will register in the second week of February when harvest will pick up pace."