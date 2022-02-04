STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School wall collapse: FIR against HM, correspondent quashed

Published: 04th February 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR registered against the headmistress and correspondent of an aided school in Tirunelveli, where three children died in a wall collapse in December 2021. Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order in the petitions filed by the headmistress Persis Gnanaselvi and Correspondent K Selvakumar seeking the relief. The judge noted both the petitioners had been appointed in the school only in 2021 and cannot be held responsible for the incident. However, he added that the FIR has been quashed only with respect to the two petitioners and that the police may go on with the investigation.

