Solar lights installed to keep jumbos at bay

COIMBATORE: Officials of Palakkad railway division installed solar-powered lights between Ettimadai and Walayar railway stations to distract wild elephants from entering the railway track. The lights would also help loco pilots spot elephants standing near the track and slow down.

According to sources, six locations between these two stations are identified as vulnerable due to the frequent movement of the elephants. Out of 25 lights planned in these spots, 20 have been installed in Railway line A. The rest will be installed in railway line B soon.

One of the locations is Navakkarai Pirivu where three elephants died after being hit by a train on November 26.

Each location has four lights installed with a ten-metre gap on both sides of the track. According to an official the 7-watt lights have glow-in-the-dark sensors.

According to Madukkarai forest officials, "The solar lights started glowing since Wednesday night and yet to determine its efficiency in diverting the jumbos.

Railway has also installed an alarm that rings with tiger roaring and bees buzzing tones to distract wild elephants nearing the track at Madukkarai.