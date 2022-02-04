STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Solar lights on rails to keep elephants off

The lights are being fixed by Southern Railway in 25 identified locations between Walayar in Kerala and Ettimadai in Coimbatore where large herds of elephants cross or walk on the tracks.

Published: 04th February 2022

While other models track elephants first and send signals to the driver, the sensors in this model will trace train when it approaches 3-4 km closer to the elephant corridor.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: To prevent accidents involving elephants crossing or walking on railway tracks, solar-powered lights are being installed to improve the visibility of locomotive pilots too.

The lights are being fixed by Southern Railway in 25 identified locations between Walayar in Kerala and Ettimadai in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where large herds of elephants cross or walk on the tracks, an official press release said.

About 20 elephant were killed by trains in the last two decades, mostly at night.

Comments

