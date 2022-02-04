Suspect in Rs 7 crore cheating case nabbed

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Economic Offences Wing police on Wednesday nabbed a woman, who had allegedly gone absconding after cheating many people of total Rs 7 crore four years ago. Police identified the suspect as Kavitha of Pollachi.

"Kavitha, along with Ramasudharson and Chandran, set up a financial institution with branches at Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dharmapuri, Myladuthurai, Gudalur, Pollachi and Coimbatore in 2018. They gave ads claiming to provide returns with high rate of interest for investments, and collected total Rs 7 crore from the public. However, they did not return any money and went on the run," a statement from the police said.

While Ramasudharson and Chandran were arrested earlier, Kavitha had managed to evade police radar for years. Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj appreciated the team comprising Inspector Roseline Savio, Special Sub Inspector Ramanantha Sivakumar, Constable Isakkiammal and others, for nabbing Kavitha.