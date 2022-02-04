STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN registration dept’s revenue this year trumps pre-Covid collection

Tamil Nadu registration department has collected Rs 10785.44 crore till January during the present financial year which is  substantially higher than pre-covid levels recorded in January 2018-19.

By Express News Service

According  to government figures, the department collected Rs 8,937.45 crore till January 2019, Rs 9,145.06 crore in 2020 and Rs 7,927.3 crore  in 2021.

A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic  Consulting, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) attributed the phenomenal rise to increased sales in residential units and individual houses/plots due to pent up demand after a lull.

To a query on how the department posted growth beyond pre-pandemic levels, he said sales and transactions were the highest in the last two quarters. However, officials said that the milestone was reached due to minister and principal secretary organising frequent meetings in all zones through video-conferencing.

The focus was on registering the right documents and issuing them without delay and collecting auditing losses. But then the rise in the registration revenue collection is also attributed to registration and stamp duty charges are also highest amongst all States in India.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the cumulative revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges for all states was recorded at Rs 1,001 billion for the first eight months of financial year 2022 (April-November 2021).

S Sridharan, chairman, Urban Development/Affordable Housing Committee, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India  (CREDAI National) says the development  is a positive sign for industry. “It shows progressive development is happening in Tamil Nadu, but our request would continue to be reducing the stamp duty charges in the same lines like Maharashtra, it  will even further improve the revenue collection as more registrations take place,” he said.

