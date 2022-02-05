Goldsmiths in Villupuram seek govt complex at subsidised rent

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: After machines have put traditional smitheries out of work, Villupuram's Goldsmiths Association have been demanding a government workshop complex, over the past decade. A recent G.O had allotted a complex in the heart of the town for goldsmiths. However, this comes at a price -- goldsmiths are asked to pay an advance of Rs 50,000 for one shop at the complex.

The monthly rent of Rs 5,000 coupled with the advance is not affordable for the already ailing goldsmiths, they said. Hence, they seek shops at subsidised prices.

C Umapathi, a gold assessor and secretary of the Goldsmiths Association in Villupuram told TNIE, "A workshop centre will help in cooperative manufacturing of gold for native artisans. It shall help preventing death by suicide among the members, which has recently become too frequent due to the overwhelming financial crisis. The complex will give a sense of unity, support amongst the members increasing productivity, thereby imbibing more income to the district."

Umapathi further said it is vital traditional artisans are given a platform to sustain as goldsmiths in Villupuram stand next to the Coimbatore hub and are contributing to a maximum share of the country's total gold rings production. "This would also conserve Tamil Nadu's heritage in some way," he said.

Meanwhile, PV Ramesh, the association's general secretary, told TNIE, "The current situation is miserable as artisans are struggling to pay even Rs 2,000 as rent to the shops. This has forced over 500 to 700 goldsmiths to move their workstation to their homes, posing a hazard to domestic living. A shop in a complex at Puducherry can be rented for Rs 2000, so why not in Villupuram?"

The association demanded the municipal department and the district administration provide the shops to goldsmiths at a subsidised price, similar to subsidised schemes provided to farmers.

Municipal commissioner Surendar Shah told TNIE that the complex could have been assigned for commercial purposes that may incur profit but it had been given to the goldsmiths at reduced price. "The assigned complex was unoccupied for the past two years, which is a loss for the municipality. Giving goldsmiths a subsidised rate may further decrease revenue. However, after a negotiation with the association, we will arrive at a decision soon," Shah said.