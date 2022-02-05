STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC directive to shut TASMAC bars evokes mixed response

The Madras High Court order on shutting down bars attached to TASMAC liquor outlets evoked a mixed response from the public and bar owners. 

Published: 05th February 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court order on shutting down bars attached to TASMAC liquor outlets evoked a mixed response from the public and bar owners. A section of public expressed concerns that tipplers will start drinking in public and create nuisance.

“The High Court has observed that rules do not allow TASMAC to run bars alongside liquor stores. Was the government not aware of this right from the beginning?” questioned M Gokul, a food blogger. “This move will backfire on the government.

Once bars are taken down, tipplers will start consuming alcohol in public places and create nuisance,” he added. Veersekaran, an activist said, “Closure of bars will help in reducing drunk and drive accidents. So this order will come as a relief to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

A TASMAC bar owner told TNIE “I have been running a TASMAC bar for more than a decade. After all the struggles and hardships we faced, this order has come as a big shock. We have to shell out huge amounts of money to political parties, police and other officials to run a bar. This closure order will inflict huge loss on bar owners. The government must challenge the order and save the livelihood of bar workers.”

