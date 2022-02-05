STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 70K candidates file nominations for TN urban civic polls

The final list of candidates in the fray will be announced after withdrawal on February 7.

Published: 05th February 2022 09:51 PM

Candidate selection

By PTI

CHENNAI: A total of 74,416 nominations have been accepted from candidates belonging to various political parties and independents after scrutiny on Saturday by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commision (TNSEC) for the February 19 urban civic bodies polls.

The single-phase election will be held to fill 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in the state.

The final list of candidates in the fray will be announced after withdrawal on February 7.

According to the TNSEC, about 14,701 nomination papers were received for the ward councillor elections in the corporations since the process of filing nomination began on January 28, in addition to 23,354 nominations for the wards in municipalities and 36,361 for the Town Panchayat wards.

"Totally 74,416 nominations were received from January 28 to February 4" (the last day for filing the papers), the SEC said in a release.

The counting of votes will be taken up on February 22 and the entire election process will be completed by February 24.

