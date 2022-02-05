STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palliative care centre for cancer patients to turn into Madurai AIIMS office?

Published: 05th February 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

The palliative care centre (Photo | Express)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: The fate of the palliative care centre that houses terminally-ill cancer patients at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur is hanging in a balance as plans are afoot to convert the block into the temporary project-cell office of Madurai AIIMS. 

With the establishment of AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai witnessing a delay and the construction of the premier healthcare facility yet to begin, it was announced earlier the academic programme of Madurai AIIMS would begin at the temporary site in Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. 

A fortnight later, the Principal Secretary to the Department of Medical and Family Welfare Dr J Radhakrishnan, on January 25, wrote to the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Executive Director of Madurai AIIMS stating that the arrangement was made for two years. 

“A temporary administrative office in the existing building of the GH for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur shall be provided to house the project cell offices of AIIMS, Madurai, subject to availability of space based on further discussions, without affecting any existing services,” the letter stated. 

During a visit by the Executive Director Dr M Hanumantha Rao to Thoppur GH, the centre was sought for the temporary office space, said official sources. GRH Dean Dr A Rathinavel said, “The concerns  on the proposed site will be conveyed to Madurai AIIMS team. Alternatively, the ECRC block that is unoccupied will be suggested as the site for the project.”

