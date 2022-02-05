Special session of TN Assembly likely to be held next week to resend NEET Bill to Governor

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The all-party meeting of legislators chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution to resend the Bill seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu to Governor RN Ravi through the state Assembly again. A special session of the state Assembly will be convened soon for this purpose. Meanwhile, sources said the special session is likely to be held on February 8.

The resolution said the people of Tamil Nadu would never accept the Governor's view that the Bill is against the interests of students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state. Hence, the views expressed by the Governor would be discussed threadbare in the special session of the state Assembly and the NEET Bill would be passed again and sent to the Governor for getting the assent of the President.

The Chief Minister, in his introductory remarks, charged that the Governor had kept the NEET Bill for 142 days for consideration and had returned it to the Assembly Speaker only after the medical admissions for the current year have started.

The meeting was attended by 10 parties including the DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, PMK and VCK, while the principal opposition AIADMK, BJP and Puratchi Bharatham boycotted it.

While BJP state president K Annamalai has already spelt out the reasons for boycotting the meeting, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, in his letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said the AIADMK would back all legal steps being taken by the TN government for scrapping NEET. He has also asserted that the AIADMK is firm on scrapping NEET. However, Panneerselvam did not explain why his party had boycotted the meeting.

The NEET Bill was returned by the Governor on February 1 to the Assembly and almost all political parties in the state had condemned the Governor for it. While the AIADMK faulted the DMK government for failing to provide necessary data supporting the NEET Bill to the Governor, the BJP stoutly stood by the Governor’s decision and argued that NEET has been favouring poor and economically backward students in the state.

DMK MPs had vociferously opposed the Governor’s decision in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. DMK MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Friday demanded a discussion on the subject. Later, they staged a walkout.

In another development, DMK MP P Wilson had moved a private member Bill seeking to bring the subject of education from the Concurrent List to the State List which has been perceived by political parties in the state as the root cause of many issues relating to education.

In the middle of a raging debate over his decision to return the NEET bill and a demand from DMK MPs for his recall by the central government, Governor RN Ravi is scheduled to reach New Delhi on a two-day visit on February 7 and 8.

Sources said that the Governor would meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise them of the developments over the NEET Bill.