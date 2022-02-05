STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin led meet resolves to send anti-NEET Bill again to Tamil Nadu Governor

The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 05th February 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A meeting of parties, that have representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Saturday unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.

The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R N Ravi Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp