Tamil Nadu inoculates 80 per cent of children in 15-18 age group with single dose: Health Minister

Overall, he said the Health Department has administered 9.60 crore doses to the people of which 90.48 per cent received the first dose.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has inoculated nearly 80 per cent of the people in the age group of 15-18 with single dose of vaccine against Covid-19, State Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

The State commenced the exercise to administer the vaccine to adolescents and till date 4.88 lakh people have received the jab, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said.

"Vaccinations for those aged between 15 and 18 years commenced on January 3 and there were 33.46 lakh people eligible to receive the dose. Till date, 26,61,866 people (80 per cent) of them have received the first dose," he told reporters after inspecting the 21st mega vaccination camp here.

Overall, he said the Health Department has administered 9.60 crore doses to the people of which 90.48 per cent received the first dose. "We have set a target of 100 per cent inoculation. The number of people who received the second dose vaccination stood at 4,00,47,232 which is 69.33 per cent. An additional 90 lakh people are eligible to receive the second dose and the department has commenced the exercise to identify them to administer the doses," he said.

Subramanian said the Health Department was administering the precautionary booster dose to those eligible individuals who are healthcare workers, frontline workers and those who have completed nine months after receiving the second dose at the camp today.

Referring to the 'Innuyir Kappom", an emergency healthcare scheme, launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin in which the State government would bear the expenses of those injured in accidents, he said till date 13,636 people were benefitted.

An additional 60 private hospitals have been roped in to the existing 600 hospitals which were linked to the scheme, he said.

