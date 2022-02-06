Social justice front: OPS junks invite, DMK hits back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK and the AIADMK crossed swords on Saturday over All India Federation for Social Justice, with AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam rejecting Chief Minister MK Stalin’s invite to join the forum floated by him and DMK taking exception to AIADMK’s reasons for rejecting the invite.

After O Panneerselvam said the front was being launched for political gains and to cover up the DMK government’s failures, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the DMK chief invited Panneerselvam out of political decency and to take everyone along in the fight for social justice.

“Ahead of launching an organisation, a discussion among like-minded people is necessary. But without doing that, asking others to join a unilaterally-launched organisation is inappropriate. It goes against the federal principle,” Panneerselvam said, adding that Stalin should focus on scrapping NEET instead.

He also recalled efforts taken by successive AIADMK governments to protect social justice in TN, and said it was former CM MG Ramachandran who increased the reservation for backward classes from 31 to 50% in 1980, and later in 1993, former CM J Jayalalithaa enacted a legislation to ensure 69% reservation in TN.

Reacting to this, Thennarasu said, “AIADMK did not do anything for implementing Mandal Commission recommendations. It was DMK’s M Karunanidhi who took every effort and increased the percentage of reservation in the State.”