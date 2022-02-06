STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Ramanujacharya's equality message need of hour: Stalin

Stalin also said the social reforms advocated by Ramanujar are close to the ideals of the DMK.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paying glowing tributes to 11th-century Vaishnavite saint Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, CM MK Stalin on Saturday described the unveiling of 216-foot Statue of Equality in Telangana to commemorate the saint as the need of the hour. 

“I wish that Ramanuja’s voice of Equality spreads across the country elegantly and emphatically. T,” CM said in his letter to Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami. Swami had personally invited Stalin for the function for the consecration of  the statue .

Stalin also said the social reforms advocated by Ramanujar are close to the ideals of the DMK. “In one of our reformist approaches, my government appointed archakas in temples from all castes and ensured equality for all in performing poojas in the sanctum sanctorum of the temples in TN,” he added.

Comments

