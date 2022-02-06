Tamil Nadu ULB polls: 'Congress and DMK behind NEET implementation', asserts AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam condemned the DMK for blaming his party for implementation of NEET in the State.In a press statement, Panneerselvam denied the DMK’s claim that NEET wasn’t implemented till the DMK was in power.

He reasoned that, when the NEET notification was published in the Gazette in December 2010, DMK’s Gandhi Selvan was serving as the Union Minister of State for Health and the DMK lost its power in the 2011 Assembly elections.

"The Union government took steps to implement the examination in 2012. Following the opposition of various States, including Tamil Nadu under former CM J Jayalalithaa, the then Union government postponed NEET. Later, the Supreme Court scrapped NEET based on a case filed by 115 private medical colleges," he said. (The Supreme Court reversed its verdict in 2016). He further condemned the DMK for covering up these facts.

Former law minister of AIADMK C Ve Shanmugam also condemned the Congress-DMK combo over the NEET issue, when he addressed reporters in Villupuram. "The then ruling party Congress and its ally DMK did not attempt to scrap NEET. Instead, they took the issue to the SC asking for implementation of the entrance test," alleged Shanmugam.