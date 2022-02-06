TN Assembly to meet on Feb 8 to pass NEET Bill again

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special session of the State Assembly on February 8 will once again pass the Bill seeking exemption to Tamil Nadu from the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) and will send it to Governor RN Ravi for his assent. The Governor had returned the Bill passed on September 13, 2021, after keeping it with him for 142 days, for reconsideration of the House earlier this week.

On Saturday, a resolution was adopted at the legislature parties’ meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The meeting was attended by 10 parties, including DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, PMK and VCK. Principal opposition AIADMK, and BJP and Puratchi Bharatham boycotted the meeting.

“Getting an exemption from NEET alone will restore the rights of State governments over medical admissions and protect the interests of students hailing from poor and middle class families. The views of the Governor on NEET Bill will be discussed threadbare during the special session of the Assembly and appropriate response will be put forth on the issue,” said the resolution.

Referring to the Governor’s view that the NEET Bill is against the interests of students, particularly those from rural areas and economically poor backgrounds, the resolution said legal experts and fair-minded people have termed it wrong and people of Tamil Nadu would never accept it.

The resolution also pointed out that the NEET has been favourable only to those who can afford special coaching and undermined the importance of school education. Hence, NEET Bill was passed by the State Assembly on September 13, 2021, based on the unanimous view of the people of Tamil Nadu that the medical admissions in the State should be based on marks obtained in the Plus Two examination.

Governor failed to discharge constitutional duty, says CM

The Governor should have forwarded the Bill to the President immediately, but he failed to discharge his constitutional duty, Stalin said. The CM, in his address, recalled that in 2007, the then Governor and President had given their assent to the Bill for abolishing the entrance examination in Tamil Nadu within 87 days. Contrary to this, the present Governor kept the present NEET Bill pending for 142 days and returned it to Speaker only after the medical admissions for the current year started.

Stalin said while returning the NEET Bill, the Governor had referred to a judgment of the Supreme Court given in favour of the NEET. “But the NEET Bill of the State government is about the sovereignty of the TN Assembly and its powers to enact legislation echoing the feelings of the people of the State. That is why we seek the assent of the President for this Bill,” he added.

The CM also recalled that the previous DMK government had, in 2007, abolished entrance examination in TN and the Union Ministry in charge of higher education had given its approval for the State government’s legislation then. In 2007, the Union Ministry had pointed out that the above legislation abolishing was valid and it was in accordance with the Constitution and that the Class 12 exams were transparent and fair.

The ministry also said there was no objection in State governments devising their own procedure for medical admissions. When the 2007 legislation was challenged, the Madras HC described it as a social welfare legislation to meet social justice. Speaking in Madurai, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said, “AIADMK opposed NEET in the past, opposes it now, and will oppose it in the future.” He also said the Governor is “discharging duties laid down by the Constitution”.