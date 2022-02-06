STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested for killing tusker in Anchetty forest range

Three days after the carcass of an elephant, aged about 18 years, was found in the Anchetty forest range, two men have been arrested for killing it.

Published: 06th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three days after the carcass of an elephant, aged about 18 years, was found in the 
Anchetty forest range, two men have been arrested for killing it. The suspects, V Muthu (35) of Arimuthanapalli and C Kaliyappan (28) of Ezhumanaidoddi near Anchetty, went into the forest on the night of January 30 to hunt rabbits. But they encountered a tusker, which gave them a chase, and Kaliyappan shot it on the head in a bid to escape, said K Karthikeyani, wildlife warden, Hosur forest division. 

Foresters found the carcass on Wednesday with a bullet injury on the right lateral skull. The autopsy was done in the presence of Dharmapuri assistant conservator P Muniyappan and forest veterinarian A Prakash. Two tusks, each weighing 3kg, were recovered after the autopsy, the official added.

Special teams led by Anchetty, Urigam and Hosur forest rangers were formed to nab the accused. Besides, the principal of the Tamil Nadu Forestry Training College, Raj Mohan; members of the Elite force; and a dog squad were also involved in the search for the accused. While two men were nabbed, another suspect is absconding. The arrested persons were remanded on Saturday night. Officials have also seized a country-made gun without licence and explosives from the accused.

Karthikeyani said a meeting of all village heads and elected representatives will soon be convened to discuss the prevention of crimes against wildlife. “Dog squads will be used during investigations. A drive is being planned to warn people against the illegal possession of country-made guns and urge them to surrender them. Special teams will also be deployed on new moon days to prevent hunting,” he added.
This was the third elephant shot dead in the area in five years. 

TAGS
Anchetty Elephant
