300-km pipeline between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh remains a non-starter

CHENNAI: An ambitious project to install a 300-km pipeline between Andhra Pradesh's Kandaleru reservoir and Chennai's Poondi reservoir remains a dream, as the State government has not allocated funding for the project.

According to Water Resources Department (WRD) sources, as per the agreement signed on April 18, 1983 between the government of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to ensure drinking water supply to Chennai city, Andhra must deliver 12 tmcft (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) of Krishna river water in a couple of spells (July and January) to Tamil Nadu every year.

At present, the State has been receiving the water through open canals. But due to illegal tapping, evaporation and transmission loss, Chennai city gets only 40-60 per cent of its quota. In a bid to stop water loss, WRD proposed a 300-km pipeline connecting Andhra Pradesh's Kandaleru reservoir with Poondi reservoir near Chennai. But the project is yet to get Tamil Nadu government’s concurrence.

A senior official in WRD told The New Indian Express that the total project cost was Rs 15,500 crore when they submitted the proposal to the State government in 2019. Following that, studies were initiated to lay the pipeline between the two States, but work stopped completely after that.

Nevertheless, the present government is keen to take up the plan. "Once the government provides administrative approval for the project, we (WRD) will make a detailed project report as early as possible. When the pipeline is laid, we will be able to avoid at least 30 per cent water loss and control illegal tapping," he added.

Another senior official said though the expected project cost was Rs 15,500 crore, they have no idea about the present cost. Moreover, the State government hasn't yet decided on going ahead with project because of the high cost.

He worried that in the recent past, Chennai reservoirs did not get even 4 tmcft of water (out of 12 tmcft) through the canal owing to illegal tapping and evaporation loss. "If the pipeline is laid between the two reservoirs, a water crisis can be avoided during summers in the city," the official added.

