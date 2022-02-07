DMK betrayed people with attractive promises during polls: Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said Chief Minister MK Stalin is just inaugurating the schemes brought by the AIADMK government and the DMK hoodwinked the people of Tamil Nadu by giving attractive promises during elections.

Introducing AIADMK candidates of Jalakandapuram, Nangavalli and Vanavasi town panchayats to voters after offering prayers at Sendrya Perumal temple at Nangavalli, the AIADMK joint coordinator said, "DMK is known for winning elections by indulging in undemocratic ways."

"Our cadres must be vigilant. The DMK used to give attractive promises, get votes and betray people. During the run-up to 2006 election, DMK promised to give two acres of land for landless farmers but after coming to power the party allegedly grabbed land. What are the new schemes brought by the DMK in the past eight months?" Palaniswami asked.

"We brought 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical seats. Through this reservation, more than 500 students got medical seats this year and 75 students from Salem district got medical seats under this quota," he said.