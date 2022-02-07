STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK betrayed people with attractive promises during polls: Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the DMK used to give attractive promises, get votes and betray people.

Published: 07th February 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said Chief Minister MK Stalin is just inaugurating the schemes brought by the AIADMK government and the DMK hoodwinked the people of Tamil Nadu by giving attractive promises during elections.

Introducing AIADMK candidates of Jalakandapuram, Nangavalli and Vanavasi town panchayats to voters after offering prayers at Sendrya Perumal temple at Nangavalli, the AIADMK joint coordinator said, "DMK is known for winning elections by indulging in undemocratic ways."

"Our cadres must be vigilant. The DMK used to give attractive promises, get votes and betray people. During the run-up to 2006 election, DMK promised to give two acres of land for landless farmers but after coming to power the party allegedly grabbed land. What are the new schemes brought by the DMK in the past eight months?" Palaniswami asked.

"We brought 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical seats. Through this reservation, more than 500 students got medical seats this year and 75 students from Salem district got medical seats under this quota," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK DMK MK Stalin Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp