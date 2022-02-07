STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Evolve policy to fix liability on officials who allow looting of temple properties: Madras High Court

The income of Rs 200 crore derived from the illegal mining operations did not go to the temples concerned.

Published: 07th February 2022 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to evolve a policy to fix the liability on those officials who allowed looting of the properties of temples across the State.

In the event of allowing such illegalities to happen on a larger scale, then the department has failed in its objective under the provisions of the HR&CE Act and, therefore, a change in policy decision may be required, the court said.

"In this context, fixing personal liability on the officials is of paramount importance. The officials not functioning in the interest of the temple are to be identified and their work performance are to be monitored and the Head of the Department is bound to initiate all appropriate actions. If the HoD itself is not functioning efficiently, then the government has to initiate appropriate action. Thus, any lapse or negligence must be viewed seriously," Justice SM Subramaniam said.

The judge was disposing of a writ petition from A Radhakrishnan, who prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to secure and safeguard the properties of seven temples in various taluks in Krishnagiri district by considering his representations made from from 2016 to December 2021.

Appearing party-in-person, the petitioner submitted that several meetings were conducted by the authorities pursuant to his representations, but no action was taken yet to retrieve the land from the encroachers who were carrying on mining minerals illegally on the lands belonging to the temples in question.

The income of Rs 200 crore derived from the illegal mining operations did not go to the temples concerned.

Hence, the illegal minings are to be dealt with in the manner known to law.

The judge observed that the allegations raised by the petitioner with documents and evidence are serious in nature.

Large-scale allegations are shocking to the conscience of this court.

"Thus, those illegalities and frauds must be brought down and stopped forthwith by initiating all necessary actions. It is not sufficient if the properties are recovered, the financial losses already caused to the temple are also to be recovered by following the procedures as contemplated," the judge said and directed the district Collector to convene a review meeting during the first week of March in the presence of all government department officials and consider the progress made in the matter of dealing with the illegalities, fraudulent activities, illegal mining etc., allegedly going on in respect of temple properties and the actions already initiated for the purpose of recovery of temple properties and to recover the financial losses caused to the temple.

The authorities in the higher echelon should monitor the actions initiated by the respective subordinate officials of the departments concerned and issue appropriate guidelines, instructions or directions wherever required as the case may be and initiate action if there is any lapses, negligence or dereliction of duty on their part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Madras HC Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp