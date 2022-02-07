Government job aspirants in TN get a raw deal as housing corporation delays aid

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Years are flying by, and the government job aspirants from SC communities, preparing for competitive examination (Group I) of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, are left with no option but to fend for themselves as the State Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) is allegedly delaying the disbursement of the financial assistance.

An aspirant, S Mohan (name changed), said TAHDCO is disbursing Rs 50,000 to the aspirants who clear preliminary exams of Group I to purchase study materials for the main examinations since 2013-14 financial year.

"However, corporation is creating undue delays in releasing the funds to the beneficiaries. I applied for the financial assistance after I cleared the preliminary examination of Group I in 2018. However, even after four years, I have not received it. Since I was unable to clear my main examination due to lack of study material, I joined a private pharmacy company," he said.

Another job aspirant, P Thilagavathi of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, said though she had cleared her preliminary examination in 2019 she has not received the financial assistance entitled to her yet.

After Thilagavathi submitted a grievance petition to Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department online, the office of the District Manager, TAHDCO, Virudhunagar replied the financial assistance has been disbursed only to the people who have applied till 2016-17 financial year and that she will get the fund based on the seniority list.

When contacted, District Manager/Deputy Collector, TAHDCO in Tirunelveli J Vijaya said the district offices itself have not received the funds for the job aspirants of SC community in recent years. "We hear that the scheme has been put on hold temporarily. The district managers are planning to take it up with the managing director of TAHDCO. On the other hand, I have not received any application under this scheme from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts for the past one year," she added.