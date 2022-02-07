RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condoles death of legendary singer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The State government also announced two days of mourning (Sunday and Monday) as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

In his condolence message, the CM tweeted, "Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. With a career spanning eight decades, she touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans."

Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away.



With a career spanning eight decades she has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages.



I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans. pic.twitter.com/0Gu92UQEXP — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 6, 2022

Besides, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, TMC(M) president GK Vasan and several film personalties also condoled the demise of the famous singer.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning at a private hospital in Mumbai. With the Government of India observing State mourning on Sunday and Monday throughout the country, the State too announced mourning. The national flag will be flown at half-mast and there will be no ‘official entertainment’ on these days.