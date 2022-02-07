STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu's defence innovation hub CDIIC gets first order worth Rs 143 crore with MoUs

With the centre expected to sign multiple MoUs with PSUs soon, Sundaram said they would start the indigenisation process with non-flight critical components.

Codissia Defence Innovation Hub

Codissia Defence Innovation Hub (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Indigenisation of Defence procurement got a shot in the arm with Codissia Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) of Coimbatore signing Rs 143 crore worth of MoUs with various defence public sector undertakings (DPSU) to produce 124 products.

Codissia or Coimbatore District Small Industries Association is a trade organisation based in the city. "Codissia Defence Innovation Hub today finalised 124 products worth Rs 143.42 crore for indigenisation with Defence PSUs," Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tweeted on Saturday.

CDIIC will be signing the MoUs with various DPSUs like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, and Opo-Electronic Factory (OLF).

"CDIIC is a Section 8, not-for-profit company intending to bridge the gap between Defence forces and skilled vendors. It also aims to support entrepreneurs and startups through the Atal Incubation Centre," said CDIIC director MV Ramesh Babu.

Ramesh added that total value of products to be indigenised at CDIIC- Defence Innovation Hub (DIH) over the next two to three years will be Rs 143 crore, and that MoUs will benefit Coimbatore’s MSMEs and regional industries and help them transform into defence vendors.

According to Ramesh, the vision of CDIIC is to ensure that at least 32 startups graduate from the incubation centre over a period of five years to develop Coimbatore into a leading defence manufacturing hub within the next 10 years, and become import substitution partners of Defence forces.

CDIIC will create a common development facility with the help of Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) that will provide necessary facilities for product development and manufacturing, Ramesh added.
V Sundaram, one of the CDIIC directors said the aerospace components and engineering components used in trucks and tanks are some areas where the centre will work for indigenisation with DPSUs. 

With the centre expected to sign multiple MoUs with PSUs soon, Sundaram said they would start the indigenisation process with non-flight critical components. "We have been attending meetings conducted by the Defence Ministry in the last one month and have listed the products that could be indigenised. To start with, the Centre may concentrate on non-flight critical components. 

CDIIC- a hub for innovation

The first Defence Innovation Hub to be set up in India, following the announcement of Defence Innovation Organisation set up under iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence)

