Woman weightlifter eyeing spot in World Weightlifting Championship in search of aid

She was brought up by her mother, Lakshmi, the only breadwinner of the family. Her father K Das, beedi-roller, died when she was eight years-old.

Published: 07th February 2022 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kavitha

Kavitha with her mother Lakshmi, a sanitary worker. (Photo | EPS)

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: Kavitha is just one step away from making it to the World Weightlifting Championship, set to take place in Kazakhstan in May. But, one thing stands between the 21-year-old and her dreams -- funds.

Over the past seven years, Kavitha has focused on training and bagged several medals at State and national-level competitions. She grew up in a lower-middle class family and was brought up by her mother, Lakshmi, the only breadwinner of the family. Her father K Das, beedi-roller, died when she was eight years-old.

Lakshmi is a sanitary worker employed on a contract-basis at the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC). "We are surviving on that income, buying ration food and living in a portion of a house that belonged to my in-laws' family. The house is partly damaged and the roof leaks when it rains but we stay there to cut down on rent," Lakshmi told The New Indian Express.

Lakshmi added she picks up waste bottles and other materials. She sells them to earn some extra money to cook meat for her daughter once a week.

Kavitha's dream was inspired by Sathish Sivalingam, an Indian weightlifter who won gold medals in the Commonwealth Games. Sivalingam is also a resident of Vellore like Kavitha.

According to Kavitha, "I was in class 11 in 2015 when I first began training at a government gymnasium in Sathuvachari. The same year I snatched my first State-level medal. In October 2016, I bagged my first gold medal at the National junior weightlifting championship for men and women (under-53 kgs junior category)."

R Yuvraj, Kavitha's coach and an ex-serviceman stated, "For a sport like weightlifting, it is about a healthy food comprising nuts, fruits, meat, etc. While Kavitha can't afford such a diet, it does not seem to affect her determination." Yuvraj has been training over 15 girls.

The coach further describes the youngster as disciplined. She attends two training sessions a day -- in the morning and evening. In between, she attends classes for a Bachelors in Physical Education at a private college.

To help Kavitha, people can contact Yuvraj: 9842395808.

