Stalin responds to EPS’ charges, says DMK fulfilled 70% of poll promises

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday refuted charges made by AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on the government’s performance, and said the DMK government has fulfilled 70% of its poll promises.

Speaking in a meeting, through video conference, to canvass for DMK candidates contesting in the local body elections in Salem, Stalin said, “(Former CM) Palaniswami on Sunday said the DMK gave attractive poll promises but did not fulfil them. We have so far fulfilled 70 percent of our poll promises. Can Palaniswami list his achievements for his home district?”

Listing the schemes announced for Salem district in the past eight months of the DMK regime, the chief minister said, “On December 11, I distributed welfare assistance to the tune of `261 crore, laid foundation stones for 80 schemes, and inaugurated 83 projects.”

Further, Stalin said the Kodanad estate murder and heist case will be thoroughly investigated and culprits brought to book. “When Palaniswami was CM, murder and theft took place in Kodanad estate which was the camp office of former CM J Jayalalithaa. Did they (previous government) arrest all the people who are behind the incident? The accused came forward to reveal some information, based on which the police are investigating the case. Even AIADMK cadre are asking us to solve the mystery in the incident. But AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout when the issue was discussed in the Assembly,” Stalin said.

He also expressed confidence that the DMK would sweep the local body elections. “After our victory in the Assembly elections, DMK’s goodwill among people increased. People who used to criticise the DMK severely have nothing to say these days. The DMK is winning hearts and will register a comprehensive victory in the elections,” he added.