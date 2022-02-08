By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following Chief Minister MK Stalin’s invitation to establish an All India Federation for Social Justice (AIFSJ) to protect the interests of the oppressed, the Congress, CPI, CPM and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have extended their support to the initiative and come forward to appoint representatives for further discussions.

In a step that could position himself in the national political arena, Stalin wrote to 37 leaders of various parties last week, inviting them to nominate representatives from their parties to establish the AIFSJ.

DMK’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha TR Baalu met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and handed over Stalin’s letter, after which she appointed former Union minister M Veerappa Moily as the Congress’ representative, said a statement from the Dravidian party.

Likewise, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury issued replies to Stalin, expressing their wishes to discuss this issue so the next steps can be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “I appreciate @mkstalin’s initiative to get opposition parties on one platform to thwart BJPs communal & divisive agenda. PDP extends its full support.”