Kerala Bishop among six arrested by Tamil Nadu Police in illegal sand mining case
Published: 08th February 2022 09:32 PM | Last Updated: 08th February 2022 09:33 PM | A+A A-
TIRUNELVELI: A Kerala Catholic Bishop and five priests have been arrested in connection with illegal sand mining in Ambasmudram in the district, police said on Tuesday.
They were arrested by the state's crime branch wing, CB-CID on Saturday and later produced before a local court in connection with illegal sand mining from Tamirabarani river, they said.
The case had been earlier transferred to the CB-CID for probe by the Madras High Court and already one person has been arrested in this connection.