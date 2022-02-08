Lankan boat auction: Stalin seeks PM Modi’s urgent intervention

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGAPATTINAM/RAMANATHAPURAM: Expressing serious concern over the Sri Lankan government’s decision to proceed with the auctioning of boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday sought the urgent, personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the auction immediately. Fishers have expressed outrage over the Lankan government’s move.

Writing to the PM, Stalin said the process initiated by the Lankan authorities for auctioning the 105 fishing boats was illegal and a matter of grave concern. The auction, which began on Monday with 65 boats going under the hammer in Jaffna district, is scheduled to end by February 11. The boats were seized from TN fishers after they allegedly crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Stalin referred to his letter to the External Affairs Minister dated January 24 urging the Government of India to “finalise the efforts for the transparent disposal” of 125 unsalvageable TN boats apprehended before 2018 and ensure the early release of 75 boats and fishing gear apprehended since 2018 by the Lankan Navy.

Following this, the Ministry of External Affairs had, on January 28, communicated that the matter had been taken up with the Lankan authorities and assured the Lankan side would not proceed with the auction. The Lankan Foreign Ministry had also concurred with the proposed visit of its officials for the above purpose.

The Ministry sought to finalise a new set of dates for the visit and convey the same at least a month in advance to seek the concurrence of the Lankan side as the dates proposed by the TN government had lapsed. The revised date for the visit had since been proposed as March 1 to 6.

“Under these circumstances, the action of Lankan government going back on its words and proceeding with the auction without consultation is bound to derail the efforts of the Indian High Commission,” Stalin pointed out. Fisher leader S Emerit, who was part of a protest in Ramanathapuram district, warned of State-wide protests if Sri Lanka did not call off the auction.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan court extended the custody of the 21 TN fishermen, arrested on January 31, till February 21. “We were hoping they would be released. The lives of our family members and our livelihoods are at stake. We request the Union and State governments to step up action,” said S Sagilan from Akkaraipettai whose father V Selvam is among the 21.

PMK urges Centre to stop auction

Chennai: The PMK on Monday urged the Union government to take steps to stop the auction of 105 confiscated boats of Tamil fishermen. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, in a press statement, also condemned the Sri Lankan government and termed the act of the island nation as “destruction of the livelihoods of Tamil fisherfolk.”