Lankan navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen

By Express News Service

RAMESHWARAM: Eleven fishermen hailing from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam who were fishing near Katchatheevu on late Monday night were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Sharing details, fishermen leader VP Jesuraja said, "Due to the tension prevailing between the fishermen of both the nations, Rameswaram fishermen stayed off the seas and set out for fishing on Monday around 3 pm after a gap of eight days."

Around 10 pm on Monday, 11 fishermen who were aboard three mechanised boats belonging to U Manikanda Prabhu, P Xavier, S Sahaya Robin, were arrested by the Lankan Navy personnel who were on patrol duty near Katchatheevu, he added.

The fishermen including R Ramesh (34), A Senthurpandi (45), B Antony Siluvai (37) who were arrested have been detained at Myliddy harbour near Jaffna.

At a time when the release of 43 Rameswaram fishermen who were arrested on December 18 is being delayed despite the court order on January 25 and as the Sri Lankan government began to auction boats seized from Tamil fishermen on Monday.

The arrest is strongly condemnable, said the fishermen leader.