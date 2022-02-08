Local body poll results will reflect people’s wrath against DMK: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Launching his campaign for the elections to urban local bodies from Kancheepuram, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday said the people of Tamil Nadu have started repenting for electing the DMK as the party had flown to the winds its promises made ahead of the Assembly elections.

In his speech at Kancheepuram, Panneerselvam said, “People of the State have started wondering which regime provided better welfare schemes — the previous AIADMK government or the present DMK one. The DMK government has earned the wrath of the people within eight months of coming to power. This will be reflected in the urban local body elections.”

Alleging that the DMK came to power by making false promises, Panneerselvam said, the government has given substandard grocery items in the Pongal gift hampers, and failed to resolve the people’s issues.

“Today, Chief Minister MK Stalin is campaigning only virtually since DMK men cannot face the people in person as they fear the people will question the government’s failure to fulfil its promises,” Panneerselvam alleged.

Exhorting the party cadre and functionaries to work hard to win the elections, Panneerselvam said, “Only in the AIADMK can a grassroots-level cadre become the coordinator and joint coordinator, or even the chief minister. AIADMK cadre need not be the son of a former CM or party president to get these posts. Once upon a time, I was one among you. Out of loyalty to the party, I attended party meetings and rose to this level.”

The AIADMK coordinator also said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was introduced in 2010 when the DMK was part of the Congress-led UPA government.