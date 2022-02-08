STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Local body poll results will reflect people’s wrath against DMK: OPS

The DMK government has earned the wrath of the people within eight months of coming to power. This will be reflected in the urban local body elections.”

Published: 08th February 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam campaigning in Kancheepuram on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Launching his campaign for the elections to urban local bodies from Kancheepuram, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday said the people of Tamil Nadu have started repenting for electing the DMK as the party had flown to the winds its promises made ahead of the Assembly elections.

In his speech at Kancheepuram, Panneerselvam said, “People of the State have started wondering which regime provided better welfare schemes — the previous AIADMK government or the present DMK one. The DMK government has earned the wrath of the people within eight months of coming to power. This will be reflected in the urban local body elections.”

Alleging that the DMK came to power by making false promises, Panneerselvam said, the government has given substandard grocery items in the Pongal gift hampers, and failed to resolve the people’s issues.
“Today, Chief Minister MK Stalin is campaigning only virtually since DMK men cannot face the people in person as they fear the people will question the government’s failure to fulfil its promises,” Panneerselvam alleged.

Exhorting the party cadre and functionaries to work hard to win the elections, Panneerselvam said, “Only in the AIADMK can a grassroots-level cadre become the coordinator and joint coordinator, or even the chief minister. AIADMK cadre need not be the son of a former CM or party president to get these posts. Once upon a time, I was one among you. Out of loyalty to the party, I attended party meetings and rose to this level.”

The AIADMK coordinator also said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was introduced in 2010 when the DMK was part of the Congress-led UPA government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Local body poll Tamil Nadu AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp