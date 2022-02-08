STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opening of sand quarries pushed by TN local body polls to Feb 25

Official announcement awaited; unlocking postponed to ‘avoid pre-election problems’

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has deferred its plans to reopen river sand quarries in the first week of February owing to the urban local body elections, which will be held on February 19. Though an official announcement is awaited, a source in the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the quarries will be unlocked on February 25.

The government postponed the reopening to avoid unnecessary issues ahead of the elections, a source told TNIE. “Besides, public hearings on reopening quarries will have to be held in some places in the Cauvery belt. This is also why the move was postponed,” the source added.

Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation State president Sella Rajamani has requested the State government to lay proper roads near the sand quarries that will be opened soon. Since most of these quarries have been shut for years, the roads are in a poor condition and it would be difficult to even operate light vehicles on them, he told TNIE.

He also expressed concern over the State government’s decision to sell sand at the rate of `1,000 per unit. Though it was seen as a welcome move, lorry owners don’t know how to offer this price to the public since they have to include transportation charges, he said.

A senior WRD official told TNIE roads have already been laid in a few parts of the Cauvery belt, while the government has received proposals for the remaining areas. The work will start once funds are allocated, the official added.

The government had planned to interact with sand lorry owners in the first week of February, but this didn’t happen due to the elections. Once the meeting is held, all issues, including price fixation, would be discussed, the official said.

On January 6, the State government announced that 16 river sand quarries for heavy vehicles and 21 for bullock carts would be opened. After getting the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority’s clearance, a total of 63 lorry quarries and eight bullock cart quarries are set to start functioning in the second phase.

