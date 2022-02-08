STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Park under Thennur bridge crying for attention

After constructing the parks under the Thennur bridge and the Palakarai bridge, the authorities did not pay any attention to these facilities. Therefore, people are dumping waste in front of the park.

Some people have also dumped debris in front of the park | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: About three years ago, the Tiruchy City Corporation spent about Rs 42.5 lakhs for constructing a park in the vacant space under the Thennur bridge. It was widely appreciated by residents as it seemed to end the camping of miscreants at the place. However, the facility has been given least attention by the Corporation and lack of maintenance has turned it into an eyesore.

"Ornamental plants are covered by layers of dust. Corporation workers are not carrying out any maintenance work. Senior officials must visit the area and take action on those responsible for the maintenance of this park," Abdul Samad, a resident, said.

Several people said they were not using the park owing to its pathetic condition.

"You might catch a common cold if you go for a walk inside the park, thanks to the amount of dust. If it were in good shape, many residents would have used the facility. Most of the ornamental plants have dried out. As the Corporation spent so much money on this park, it must ensure its maintenance," MJ Sukumar, another city resident, said.

Making matters worse, some people are also dumping waste in front of the park. Several residents alleged that these are happening only because the Corporation is not paying any attention to the facility. They also pointed out the situation of another park, constructed under the Palakkarai bridge.

"After constructing the parks under the Thennur bridge and the Palakarai bridge, the authorities did not pay any attention to these facilities. Therefore, people are dumping waste in front of the park. The waste is even stored inside the park under the Palakkarai bridge. So, instead of constructing more works under the Smart City, officials must take steps to ensure the maintenance of the existing facilities," said M Karthikeyan, a resident of Palakkarai.

Replying to the concerns, officials said they would take action on this at the earliest.

