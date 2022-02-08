Pro-BJP independent MLAs in Puducherry meet Speaker over ‘grievances’

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three pro-BJP independent MLAs, out of six that support the government, called on Speaker R Selvam at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly complex on Monday, to express grievances over the functioning of the Puducherry government.

The MLAs P Angalan (Thirubuvabai-SC), a former minister, Gollapalli Ashok (from Yanam) and T Sivashankar (Ouzhukarai) said they would also be calling on Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan when she arrives from Telangana.

Though the trio expressed grievance regarding infrastructure deficiencies in their respective constituencies, it is widely believed the dissatisfaction stems from CM Rangasamy’s reluctance to appoint the MLAs as Chairman of Boards in Corporations and quasi-government bodies.

Following a recent all-MLAs meeting in the BJP party office, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by Home Minister A Namassivayam met the CM last week to discuss the matter. However, the CM reportedly expressed his inability to do so, citing reasons of PSUs and boards running into losses and the lack official cooperation. He advised the delegation to get funds from the Centre.

The MLAs said that they had given a letter supporting the NDA government to the L-G during the formation of the government. Now, when aggrieved, they will meet the L-G. "We are unable to fulfil the requirements of the people who elected us. Even now, I do not have a constituency office,” said Gollapalli Ashok .

“Even as nine months have passed, there is no constituency development fund to take up civic works. The roads are laid in constituencies of Villianur and Lawspet (both Opposition MLAs’ constituencies) , while our constituencies are ignored,” said Angalan. These views are echoed by Shivashankar who said that lights were erected in his constituency only after getting some CSR funds.

There is no paucity of funds, but it is official lethargy in execution of work, Speaker R Selvam told mediapersons. Further he said MLAs could be appointed as Chairmen in some Corporations which are running profitably, adding that he would discuss the matter with the CM. But the MLAs are not convinced. "The L-G will take our grievance to the Centre, as no one is responding here," they said.