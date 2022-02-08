STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pro-BJP independent MLAs in Puducherry meet Speaker over ‘grievances’

The MLAs P Angalan (Thirubuvabai-SC), a former minister, Gollapalli Ashok (from Yanam)  and T Sivashankar  (Ouzhukarai) said they would also be calling on Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Published: 08th February 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three pro-BJP independent MLAs, out of six that support the government, called on Speaker R Selvam at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly complex on Monday, to express grievances  over the functioning of the Puducherry government.

The MLAs P Angalan (Thirubuvabai-SC), a former minister, Gollapalli Ashok (from Yanam)  and T Sivashankar  (Ouzhukarai) said they would also be calling on Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan when she arrives from Telangana.

Though the trio expressed grievance regarding infrastructure deficiencies in their respective constituencies, it is widely believed the dissatisfaction stems from CM Rangasamy’s reluctance to appoint the MLAs as Chairman of Boards in Corporations and quasi-government bodies.

Following a recent all-MLAs meeting in the BJP party office, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by Home Minister A Namassivayam met the CM last week to discuss the matter. However, the CM reportedly expressed his inability to do so, citing reasons of PSUs and boards running into losses and the lack official cooperation. He advised the delegation to get funds from the Centre.

The MLAs said that they had given a letter supporting the NDA government to the L-G during the formation of the government. Now, when aggrieved, they will meet the L-G. "We are unable to fulfil the requirements of the people who elected us. Even now, I do not have a constituency office,” said Gollapalli Ashok .

“Even as nine months have passed, there is no constituency development fund to take up civic works. The roads are laid in constituencies of Villianur and Lawspet (both Opposition MLAs’ constituencies) , while our constituencies are ignored,” said Angalan. These views are echoed by Shivashankar who said that lights were erected in his constituency only after getting some CSR funds.

There is no paucity of funds, but it is official lethargy in execution of work, Speaker R Selvam told mediapersons. Further he said MLAs could be appointed as Chairmen in some Corporations which are running profitably, adding that he would discuss the matter with the CM. But the MLAs are not convinced. "The L-G will take our grievance to the Centre, as no one is responding  here," they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Angalan Gollapalli Ashok T Sivashankar grievances Speaker R Selvam
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp