Raise retaining walls at unsafe hairpin bends: Anchetti locals

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Anchetti urged the district administration to construct retaining walls in two hairpin bends near Kadakantham tribal village to prevent accidents.

According to the district secretary of CPI (M) farmers wing C Prakash (36), "Hundreds of people from around eight villages nearby commute to Anchetti and Thalli from Madakkal panchayat. In this case, many accidents happen near the curve on the hill. There are four hairpin bends in the road from Lakshmipuram to Kadakantham, of which only two bends have retaining walls. Thereby, the rural development department should construct a retaining wall in the dangerous curve.”

B Kottaiveeran (36) of Kadukanatham village said, “It is difficult to drive vehicles in the curves and bends. Also, the road through the stretch is not in a good condition. If a loaded vehicle passes in that road, there are high chances for the vehicle to topple.”

When contacted, Thalli Block Development Officer Vimal Ravikumar said he will look into the issue and asked the villagers to hand over a petition regarding the same. Further, an official from the District Rural Development Agency said, the seven-kilometre road was laid under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) two years ago and the work permit was granted for only two retaining walls. “The villagers can petition the concerned BDO and it may cost about Rs 5 lakh to construct two retaining walls.”