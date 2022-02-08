STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thoothukudi: Jharkhand man succumbs in hospital after mob attacks him

A 39-year-old Jharkhand native died after he was attacked by a mob over suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:41 AM

N Naman Munda 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 39-year-old Jharkhand native died after he was attacked by a mob over suspicion of stealing a mobile phone. Though some persons rescued him from the attack and admitted him to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH), he was found dead at a toilet in the hospital with his hands and legs tied late night on Sunday. Three persons have been arrested so far in the case.

The deceased, N Naman Munda (39), hailed from Ranchi in Jharkhand and worked as a coolie labourer at a private chemical factory in Vepalodai. Along with two friends, Munda had gone to Thoothukudi town for shopping on Sunday evening.

During then, some people at Karupatti Society accused Munda of stealing a phone belonging to S Chellakannan (19) of Krishnarajapuram. “They began to thrash him and Munda’s friends fled the scene. Some passersby rescued the victim and admitted him to TKMCH,” police said.

Allegedly, some locals had come to visit Munda at the hospital. Around 12 am, the 39-year-old was found dead in a toilet at TKMCH with his hands and legs tied. He also had injury marks all over his body. Police have arrested P Mottasamy (31), S Kumaravel and Chellakannan in connection with the murder. Further investigation is on.

'Accused migrant of stealing phone' 
Along with two friends, Munda, the migrant worker, had gone to Thoothukudi town for shopping on Sunday evening. During then, some people at Karupatti Society accused Munda of stealing a phone belonging to S Chellakannan of Krishnarajapuram. 

