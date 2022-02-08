TN urban local body polls: 218 candidates elected unopposed, 19.2% withdraw nominations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 218 candidates have been elected 'unopposed' for councillor’s posts in the urban local body elections. Of these, 196 were elected to town panchayats, 18 to municipalities and four to Corporations, said the State Election Commission in a press note on Tuesday.



About 57,778 candidates are in the fray for the elections to be conducted on February 19 for filling 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats.



A total of 74,416 candidates filed their nominations of which 2062 were rejected for various reasons and 14,324 withdrew their nominations.



None contested for the post of councilor in ward 8 in Kanadukathan town panchayat in Sivaganga district.



Meanwhile, the SEC cancelled the elections for Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukudi alleging violations by the election officer and assistant election officer. About 33 nominations were received for 12 ward councilor posts in this local body.



Acting on the recommendation of the District Election Officer and poll observers, the local body election has been cancelled for Kadambur and the date will be notified later, said official sources.