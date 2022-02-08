STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN urban local body polls: Several DMK candidates set for ‘unopposed’ victory

The final list of contestants for the urban local body elections to be held on February 19 was released across the State on Monday — the last day for withdrawing nominations.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin interacts with a student from Andhra Pradesh, who thanked him for opposing NEET, in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The final list of contestants for the urban local body elections to be held on February 19 was released across the State on Monday — the last day for withdrawing nominations. As per the list, in several seats contested by DMK candidates across municipalities and town panchayats, opposition candidates have pulled out of the race. The ruling party may emerge unopposed in these seats when the final list is out on Tuesday.

As of February 5, nominations of 74,416 candidates were accepted for the post of councillors in 12,738 wards in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. About 14,701 people filed nominations for 1,374 wards in 21 corporations, 23,354 for 3,843 wards in 138 municipalities, and 36,361 for 7,621 posts in 490 town panchayats.

“In many places, contestants handed over requests to withdraw their nominations after 3 pm on February 4. Hence, their names were initially included in the list of accepted nominations, but have now been removed. That’s why the number of contestants has dropped significantly in many districts,” said an SEC official. The rate of withdrawal of nominations stood at 10-30% in every district, the official added. The number of nominations fell to less than 75,000 for 12,738 posts in spite of eight-cornered contest between the DMK, AIADMK, PMK, BJP, NTK, MNM and DMDK.

Party already bags town panchayat 
Coimbatore: Even before votes are polled, DMK has captured Periya Negamam town panchayat in Pollachi, as eight of its candidates won unopposed. AIADMK candidates withdrew their nominations in these wards. Interestingly, AIADMK’s Ravi Ramasamy is among the nine candidates who were elected unopposed in the 15 wards

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK urban local body elections Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp