TN urban local body polls: Several DMK candidates set for ‘unopposed’ victory

CHENNAI: The final list of contestants for the urban local body elections to be held on February 19 was released across the State on Monday — the last day for withdrawing nominations. As per the list, in several seats contested by DMK candidates across municipalities and town panchayats, opposition candidates have pulled out of the race. The ruling party may emerge unopposed in these seats when the final list is out on Tuesday.

As of February 5, nominations of 74,416 candidates were accepted for the post of councillors in 12,738 wards in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. About 14,701 people filed nominations for 1,374 wards in 21 corporations, 23,354 for 3,843 wards in 138 municipalities, and 36,361 for 7,621 posts in 490 town panchayats.

“In many places, contestants handed over requests to withdraw their nominations after 3 pm on February 4. Hence, their names were initially included in the list of accepted nominations, but have now been removed. That’s why the number of contestants has dropped significantly in many districts,” said an SEC official. The rate of withdrawal of nominations stood at 10-30% in every district, the official added. The number of nominations fell to less than 75,000 for 12,738 posts in spite of eight-cornered contest between the DMK, AIADMK, PMK, BJP, NTK, MNM and DMDK.

Party already bags town panchayat

Coimbatore: Even before votes are polled, DMK has captured Periya Negamam town panchayat in Pollachi, as eight of its candidates won unopposed. AIADMK candidates withdrew their nominations in these wards. Interestingly, AIADMK’s Ravi Ramasamy is among the nine candidates who were elected unopposed in the 15 wards