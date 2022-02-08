STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Use WhatsApp to play up DMK's achievements: Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday wrote to party cadre, saying they would register a landslide victory in the urban local body polls if they highlight the DMK government’s achievements.

In a letter to them, Stalin said he has been working for the betterment of people in TN and has more to do for the welfare of the people, who reposed faith in him during the last Assembly election.

He also told the cadre not to issue unnecessary statements. Advising them to use WhatsApp to campaign, he said the social media platform should be utilised to fight fake news, and popularise the government’s achievements.

