Warden accused in Thanjavur girl’s suicide case granted bail

The Thanjavur district sessions court on Monday granted bail to Sahayamary (62), hostel warden of a school in Michaelpatti, in the case of abetment of suicide of a 17-year-old hostel inmate.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:44 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The girl, from Vadugapalayam in Ariyalur district studying Class 12, died of suicide on January 19. Based on the statement given by the student to the police and magistrate, the Tirukkattupalli police registered a case under Sections 305 and 511 of the IPC and Sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, and arrested Sahyamary on January 18. After hearing the bail application, the district sessions court granted bail to Sahayamary on Monday.

In a related development, Racqulin Mary, correspondent of the school, was given anticipatory bail by the court. It may be noted that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered transfer of the case of the suicide of the girl to the CBI based on a petition filed by her father.

