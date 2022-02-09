AIADMK backs NEET Bill, BJP walks out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday extended full support to the re-adopted NEET exemption Bill while BJP MLAs staged a walkout. Talking to reporters, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran said NEET has indeed protected social justice for all communities. He said that a similar Bill had already been rejected by the President, and now the DMK government is sending the Bill again. This is nothing but an eyewash effort of the DMK, he alleged.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said the Governor has the right to return a Bill according to the rights accorded to him by the Constitution. If at all there is an issue, the State government should approach the court. It is not a matter to be discussed in the Assembly, Srinivasan added.

During the discussion over the Bill, the Congress floor leader objected to the remarks of former health minister C Vijayabaskar when he traced the origin of NEET to the Congress-led UPA era in 2010. Vijayabaskar said the NEET issue should not be politicised and the matter has to be dealt with the help of efficient legal experts.

Vijayabaskar said the AIADMK has been consistent in its opposition to the NEET and pointed to the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions had helped hundreds of students hailing from poor economic backgrounds. Back in 2005, during the AIADMK regime led by late J Jayalalithaa, GO No.184 was issued to abolish entrance examinations to professional courses. Since it was challenged in a court and later that order was struck down, a change of guard took place and the DMK assumed power later in 2006.

When the Congress MLAs objected to Vijayabaskar’s remarks related to NEET’s origin, Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami said that the former health minister was only stating the fact. In view of the misinformation campaign against the AIADMK over NEET, his party has to clarify the facts.

Stalin and Leader of the House, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said the Bill be adopted unanimously once again and urged discussions accordingly. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah welcomed the All India Federation for Social Justice launched by DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin. “Likewise, I request the Chief Minister to launch a movement to abolish the post of Governors. This alone could put an end to all issues relating to the rights of the State governments.”